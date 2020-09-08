In this Saturday, March 31, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba handles the puck during an NHL hockey game in Dallas. Dumba has won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy awarded for leading on and off the ice and making humanitarian contributions to his community. Dumba, who is Filipino-Canadian, in August became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. anthem (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)