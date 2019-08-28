LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marvel Comics is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a massive issue that pays tribute to its history and introduces a new object with implications for the superhero universe going forward.
The Marvel Comics 1000 issue, available Wednesday, pays homage to many of Marvel's most recognizable characters, including Iron Man, the Hulk and Spider-Man, and also spotlights some lesser known ones. Each page is devoted to a year in Marvel's history, with the first one recounting the creation of the Human Torch in Marvel Comics No. 1 in 1939.
A mix of serious and humorous stories follows, like the page devoted to 1944 in which Captain America explains why he fights, Dr. Strange's struggle to keep his magic cape smelling fresh (1951), the introduction of Groot (1960) and a page devoted to Iron Man's suit for 2008, the year Marvel's blockbuster film franchise launched.
"I definitely wanted this to be a range of experiences and not have it be an 80-page chucklefest" nor "an 80-page downer," said Tom Brevoot, the issue's editor.
Brevoot said he gave the issue's dozens of creators general guidance, but also the freedom to explore a character or story line in a single page. Many of the pages adopt what Brevoot called a "confessional" approach where a character is speaking to an interviewer. The page for 2017 features superheroes' answers to "What do you regret," or another in which Deadpool takes a little too long to answer one of the issue's recurring questions, "Why do you do what you do?"
Brevoot said: "Even if you don't like very single page, there's another page right after it that's different."
The artistic styles range from the simpler drawings of early comics to the hyper-detailed style of some contemporary titles. There are numerous guest writers, including authors Neil Gaiman and Brad Meltzer, basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabar and film directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.