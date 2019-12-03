The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Dec. 05
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500• 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Christian Mission Love Day group• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Make and tie quilts. Potluck coffee about 2:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Dec. 06
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge• 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Wanamingo Senior Citizens• 11:30 a.m., Wanamingo Community Center. The cost of the meal is $7. The program will feature grade students of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools. Virginia Sabin, 50-824-2603.
Saturday, Dec. 07
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bagels & Birds• 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy coffee and bagels in a relaxed atmosphere while watching wildlife from the comfort of the Interpretive Center. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 N. Central Ave, Faribault. The Faribault Winter Farmers' Market creates a space for local residence to buy locally grown, homemade goods in the winter season while promoting small farmers, producers and bakers. Live music by the Faribault Senior High Choir and local folk musician Helen Forsythe. Free chair massages. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. http://bit.ly/2OOV9RJ.
Tuba Christmas 2019• 12-4:30 p.m., Skinner Memorial Chapel, 405 1st St East, Northfield. Registration opens at noon, rehearsal takes place at 1 p.m. and the concert will be at 3. Dan Bergeson, bergeson@northfieldwifi.com, 507-581-0553. http://www.vintagebandfestival.org.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, Dec. 08
Sunday School & Youth Forum• 9:15 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
New Member Sunday & Potluck Dinner• 10:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Wanamingo Community Meal• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Financial Peace University• 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Dec. 09
SEMCAC Senior Dining• 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Literary Guild Christmas Party• 12 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Pot luck.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Council Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Faribault Christian Women's Connection• 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Truckers Inn/Super America, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Buffet luncheon, special feature and guest speaker. Cost is $10 at the door with cash or check. RSVP: email faribaultcwc@gmail.com or call Karla Jo at 332-7261.
Men's Bible Study• 6:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist• 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Priscilla Club• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.
Mental Health Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Wednesday, Dec.11
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre• 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
WELCA Bible Study @ Cannon Rivers• 1 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Overcomers• 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group• 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Kenyon Area Business Association• 6:15 p.m., Kenyon Country Club, 45986 Hwy 56, Kenyon. Meets the second Wednesday of each month.
Confirmation Class• 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.