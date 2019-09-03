In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, talks with area resident Michael Ranney, left, as he tours a mobile home park that was destroyed by last year’s wildfire in Paradise, Calif. Three Democrats in their 70s are vying to challenge the oldest first-term president in U.S. history. But science says age isn’t a proxy for fitness. The bigger question is how healthy you are and how well you function. With only a few years separating them, President Donald Trump at 73 has mocked former Vice President Joe Biden, 76. Biden and Sanders, 77, try to showcase physical activity on the campaign trial while 70-year-old Elizabeth Warren even jogs around at rallies. (AP)