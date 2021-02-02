ALPINE SKI
The Northfield girls alpine ski team won for a second time in its second race Thursday in Mankato, where the Raiders eased to a triangular win against Rochester and Hastings by occupying three of the top five individual positions.
Senior Libby Brust sped to first, Camryn Zotalis claimed third and Clara Wilson sped to fifth, while Northfield also received points from Katherine Nesseth (17th), Annika Johnson (19th) and Karina Johnson (23rd).
In the boys race, Northfield finished in third place and was led by Billy Wilson claiming sixth place individually. Kingsley Alsop (14th), Turner Harris (22nd), Jacob Tanghe (23rd), Carter Steenblock (24th) and Hunter Buysse-Quan (26th) also scored points for the Raiders.
Both the boys and girls teams will be back at Mount Kato Ski Area on Tuesday afternoon for a Big 9 Conference meet.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
In the highest-scoring game for both sides so far this season, the Austin girls basketball team was able to claim an 81-77 victory against Northfield on Thursday night at Northfield High School.
Senior Annika Richardson led the Raiders (2-2) with 20 points, while senior Emma Hodapp scored 16, senior Emma Rasmussen contributed 15 and sophomore Ryann Eddy accounted for 13 points as part of a well-rounded attack.
Austin (2-1), meanwhile, was paced by Hope Dudycha’s 32 points.
GYMNASTICS
In a meet Saturday night against Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall, Northfield eased to a victory behind the all-around victory of senior Adison Dack.
Dack racked up 36.950 all-around points and finished first on the vault (9.300), first on the balance beam (9.175), first on the uneven bars (9.150) and first on the floor exercise (9.325). Dack’s all-around score is only half a point off her score at last year’s Section 1AA meet, where she finished third in the all-around to qualify for state.
The Raiders were also lifted to the triangular win by Sidney Petersen’s fourth-place finish in the floor exercise, and Paige Mier snagging second on vault and fifth on floor.
BOYS HOCKEY
For the fourth time in the last five matchups between the Northfield boys hockey team and Owatonna, the outcome was decided by one goal Thursday night at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
The Huskies (3-1, 3-1 Big 9 Conference) ultimately claimed a 4-3 victory after senior defenseman Wyatt Oldefendt’s goal with 1 minute, 43 seconds remaining in the game. It was one of three goals in the third period for Owatonna.
Less than a minute before the game-winning goal, the Raiders (4-1-1, 4-1 Big 9) tied the game with a power-play goal credited to freshman forward Cayden Monson, who was charging the net and had a puck ricochet off him and into the net.
Monson also scored Northfield’s first goal of the game in the second period, once again on the power play, off assists from senior Davis Royle and junior Spencer Klotz. Later in the second period, senior forward Carson VanZuilen snaked a shot through traffic in front to put the Raiders up 2-1 at the second intermission.
GIRLS HOCKEY
A stifling defensive effort that surrendered only 10 shots allowed Northfield to surge past Rochester Century 4-1 on Saturday in Rochester.
Freshman Ayla Puppe scored twice in the first period to provide the Raiders with an early 2-0 lead, before junior Cambria Monson scored 10 minutes into the second period to push that advantage to 3-0. The Panthers picked up a power play goal in the last three minutes of the second period to trim the lead to 3-1.
Sophomore Ava Stanchina provided the final goal with 3:01 left in the game.
Emerson Garlie, Stanchina, Mya Wesling, Monson, Lucy Boland, Payton Fox and Mia Miller all dished out one assist each in the win.
NORDIC SKIING
The Northfield boys nordic ski team finished second in a South Suburban Conference triangular with Prior Lake and Burnsville on Jan. 26, while the girls team finished third.
The boys were led by sophomore Sam Folland, who finished in third place individually, while senior Martin Brice was fifth. Senior Jacob Lockner (ninth), senior Luna Feltes (11th) and junior David Rhoades (15th) rounded out the Northfield scoring positions.
The girls team was led by senior Claire Bussmann in second place individually, while senior Wendy Bollum (12th), junior Clara Lippert (15th), junior Liv Fossum (17th) and eighth grader Caroline Brice (19th) also scored for the Raiders.
Both the boys and girls teams will be back in action at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Hyland Lake Park Reserve against Burnsville and Eastview.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Northfield boys swimming and diving team won nine of 12 events Jan. 26 to surge past Mankato East for a 93-86 victory in an in-person meet.
Ryan Malecha (100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke), Erik Larson (200 individual medley and 100 freestyle) and Will Redetzke (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle) both won a pair of individual events, while Owen Lehmkuhl also sped to first in the 50 freestyle.
Malecha, Lehmkuhl, Larson and Jens Kasten joined to win the 200 medley relay, while Lehmkuhl, Kasten, Redetzke and Larson sped to first in the 200 freestyle relay.
Northfield will host Owatonna in another in-person meet Thursday evening at Northfield Middle School.