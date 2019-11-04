ROCHESTER — They did it again.
Though sneaking up on far few opponents this time around, Medford volleyball team put the finishing touches on another dramatic section championship run at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, holding off No. 6-ranked Mabel-Canton, 3-2 (25-14, 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12).
The victory was the second in a row for the Tigers against a state-ranked opponent in the maximum five sets. On Thursday, they also took the first two sets against No. 7 Kenyon-Wanamingo and won 3-2 after a heart-pounding final three games.
A season after rising from unranked to state runner-up, the 2019 Tigers started the year in the top 3 of the MVCA poll, endured a roller-coaster regular season and entered the Section 1-A tournament as the No. 2 seed on the East side of the bracket.
After defeating Southland, Bethlehem Academy and K-W in their first three playoff matches, the Tigers collided with the high-powered Cougars on Saturday night and charged out to a 2-0 lead.
Mabel-Canton, though, stole momentum toward the end of the second game and sustained control for the next two sets, leveling the score with back-to-back wins that came by a combined 50-39.
“They kept picking away at our defense and started to break us down the way we did to them the first and second game,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “Frustration and lack of confidence started to set in and we were running all over the place. We tried adjusting our defense to pick up the tips, but we still struggled. Our serve-receive started to dwindle and they kept us out of system in both the third and fourth sets and did a good job of adjusting to our attacks.”
The Tigers quickly turned things around in the fifth as Kinsey Cronin and Alyvia Johnson each produced huge kills to help cushion Medford’s early lead. The Cougars made one final push to draw within 14-12 before Clara Kniefel registered the match-winning block.
Cronin paced the Tigers with 22 kills while Johnson added 13 and Emma Kniefel 11. Morgan Langeslag dished out 30 assists.
Kiley Nihart was a menace in the back row and registered a team-best 31 digs while Izzy Reuvers added 29.
With the dramatic victory, the Tigers enter the state tournament with a 24-8 record and earned the No. 3 seed. They will square off against Section 5 champion, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrose (23-8) on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The winner will play either No. 2-seeded W-E-M or unseeded Henning on Friday at 3 p.m. Medford is 0-3 against W-E-M this season and lost by a combined score of 7-1.
Last season, Medford defeated B-B-E, 3-1, in the state semifinals.