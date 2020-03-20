Years before he journeyed to “The Twilight Zone,” Rod Serling made a brief detour to the strike zone.
To many, he’s the foreboding figure in black and white who gave the world the heebie-jeebies with those bizarre, mind-bending tales of cannibal aliens, talking dolls and phone calls from the grave.
Smoldering cigarette in hand, he unleashed macabre mayhem in a classic TV show that resonates decades later in endless reruns.
“That’s how a lot of people pictured Dad,” daughter Anne Serling said.
But, there was another dimension to Rod Serling: His love of baseball.
And Serling aficionados and sports fans will soon get a chance to experience it. Think there’s no baseball on the radio? Think again.
“O’Toole From Moscow,” a long-lost comedy Serling wrote about the national pastime, is on deck.
It’s a screwball romp, with a side of whimsy: At the height of the Cold War in the 1950s, a Soviet Embassy worker fritters away time rooting for the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, then skips town with a comrade who suddenly becomes the greatest slugger ever for the Cincinnati Reds.
Serling’s 1955 script, which was performed only once, is being brought to life in Cincinnati. A public radio station there will air it March 25, which originally was the eve of the opening day matchup between the host Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals, before the coronavirus prompted MLB postponements.
“Kind of a gift from my dad back in time,” Anne said. “There is a magical quality to it, isn’t there?”
“It’s his voice,” she said from her home in Ithaca, New York. “I could so much imagine my dad writing this.”
The hour-long show is peppered with references to brawny Reds slugger Ted Kluszewski, Stan Musial, Willie Mays, Duke Snider and other stars of the day and begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday on WVXU-FM 91.7, with live streaming at wvxu.org.