“A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.”
- Carl Reiner
“The sun did not shine. It was too wet to play. So we sat in the house. All that cold, cold, wet day.”
- Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat
“Rain makes me feel less alone. All rain is, is a cloud- falling apart, and pouring its shattered pieces down on top of you. It makes me feel good to know I’m not the only thing that falls apart . It makes me feel better to know other things in nature can shatter.”
- Lone Alaskan Gypsy
“Tut, Tut, looks like rain”
- A.A. Milne
“But who wants to be foretold the weather? It is bad enough when it comes, without our having the misery of knowing about it beforehand.”
― Jerome K. Jerome, Three Men in a Boat