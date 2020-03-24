This May 14, 2006 file photo shows Tony Award winning playwright Terrence McNally in front of the Philadelphia Theater Company in Philadelphia. McNally, one of America’s great playwrights whose prolific career included winning Tony Awards for the plays "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Master Class" and the musicals "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman," died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81. (AP)