An article in the Sept. 26 edition of the St. Peter Herald, headlined “Local community joins together for climate protest in St. Peter,” inaccurately spelled the last name of Gladys Schmitz and inaccurately noted the job title of Marian Broida. Broida is the professor of religion and interfaith program coordinator at Gustavus Adolphus College.
