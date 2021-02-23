The Byron girls basketball team stretched its lead to 15 points by halftime and maintained that advantage against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday night in a 57-36 win.
Tessa Erlandson led the Knights with 10 points and three 3-pointers, while Josi Quam, Stella Rechtzigel and Josie Flom all provided seven points apiece.
K-W returned to the court Tuesday for a game at Hayfield.
Blooming Prairie 38, KW 35
The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team frustrated a talented Blooming Prairie squad, but ultimately was not quite able to secure a victory during a 38-35 defeat Tuesday night.
The Awesome Blossoms (8-1) led 19-16 at halftime.
Offensively, the Knights (0-9) were paced by 15 points and three 3-pointers from Tessa Erlandson, while Julia Dahl added eight points with a pair of 3-pointers and Stella Rechtzigel provided six points.