“This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples; no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brain, our own heart is our temple; the philosophy is kindness.”
— Dalai Lama
“A tree is known by its fruit; a man by his deeds. A good deed is never lost; he who sows courtesy reaps friendship, and he who plants kindness gathers love.”
— St. Basil
“Constant kindness can accomplish much. As the sun makes ice melt, kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust, and hostility to evaporate.”
— Albert Schweitzer
“Kindness is ever the begetter of kindness.”
— Sophocles
“Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”
— Mark Twain