NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dressed in sequined costumes, grooving to the rhythm of marching bands and clutching at strands of shiny beads, people in New Orleans celebrated the end of a Mardi Gras season tinged by tragedy after two bystanders were killed by floats in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday.
The party took place in neighborhoods across the city and got started before dawn. In the Treme neighborhood, the Northside Skull and Bone Gang in skeleton costumes went door to door to wake people up before sunrise. In Central City, where the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club parades, families seemed to have gotten up and in position just as early. And in the French Quarter, the streets were filled with costumed revelers.
"It's any other day anywhere else in the world but here we celebrate life," said Paul Craven, who was walking with his wife, son and friends on Royal Street in the Quarter. "Every day, every week there is some sort of festival going on. It's either very extreme or very small but there's the celebration of life but that's what has kept New Orleans alive."
Craven wore a sweeping purple sequined cape and a wreath of grape leaves on his head. He and his wife had dressed "Bacchusesque" — a nod to Bacchus, the Greek god of wine and the namesake of one of the parades leading up to Fat Tuesday.
Carnival season began Jan. 6 and ends Tuesday. It's usually a time of frivolity and fun as thousands of people swarm the streets of New Orleans and other cities and towns in southern Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. But this season has been touched by tragedy after two revelers were killed during parades.
On Feb. 19, as thousands gathered to watch the all-female Krewe of Nyx parade, 58-year-old Geraldine Carmouche of New Orleans died after being struck by a tandem float. Tandem floats are multiple floats pulled by one tractor.
Then on Saturday night during the Endymion parade — one of the biggest and glitziest parades every year — Joseph Sampson, 58, of New Orleans was hit and killed by a float, also a tandem, while watching the parade.
Following the deaths, the city announced a ban on tandem floats for the rest of the season. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Monday that representatives from parade krewes, police and city officials will meet this week or next to discuss parade safety issues.