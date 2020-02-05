It’s pretty clear Waseca is a different team with senior forward Rachel Breck in the lineup and her return from injury made a difference Tuesday in a 46-30 win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at Waseca High School.
Breck returned from an ankle injury that sidelined her for the past few games to score a game-high 16 points and provide an inside presence the team had missed.
“Having Rachel back makes things seem normal for us,” Bluejays head coach Joan Conway said. “I think other players feel comfortable having her back there. She’s got a quiet confidence about her that helps us.”
She helped open the floor up for teammates like Brittney Draeger, who scored 10 points and Jaden Hiller, who had eight points. With Gus Boyer out for the season, Breck will become more of a focal point for the offense the rest of the year.
“The amount of focus we’re taking on the post is a difference from what we’ve done before so it’s going to take some time to learn when to look and when to make that pass,” Conway said. “I thought we started to make some strides with that.”
Draeger has appeared to settle into her increased role since Boyer’s injury. Not only did she find some more offense, she also consistently battled for loose balls to spark Waseca.
“What we needed out of her were those plays where she’s diving to get a ball or going hard to get a ball,” Conway said. “That mentality is something very much Gus gave us. We need kids to step up and take some of those attributes she had on the floor and bring them to us. Brit is starting to settle into some of those characteristics that we need from a basketball player on our floor.”
The Bluejays (16-5, 7-1 Big South) held just a 22-16 halftime lead as Sophie Stork and Sidney Schultz did their best to keep the Panthers (11-10, 5-6 Gopher) close. Schultz finished with a team-high 12 points and Stork added six.
NRHEG came into the game after an upset win over rival Blooming Prairie, the sixth ranked team in Class 1A, while Waseca had lost back-to-back games for the first time all season.
“It was hard to prepare, not being sure if Breck was going to be here tonight, obviously with her being out last week,” Panthers head coach Onika Peterson said. “Obviously things change a little bit with Boyer being off the floor but we knew that they would try to get it inside because we have a disadvantage with our post players because they have about 6 inches on us. Breck is so physical and so dominant. We worked really hard to beat her before she got to the basket.”
The Bluejays clamped down on defense in the second half and allowed just five field goals. NRHEG made just nine field goals for the game and struggled at the free throw line.
A 7-0 midway through the second half extended the Waseca lead to 38-23. Sarah Johns hit a 3-pointer to make it a 12-point game but the Bluejays closed the game out with a 6-2 run.
Waseca tries to adjust in loss to Willmar
Playing without its top two scorers for the second straight game meant continued adjustments for Waseca Friday against Willmar at Waseca High School.
With Gus Boyer, who averages a team-high 20.6 points per game, on the bench after suffering a season-ending knee injury Thursday in St. Peter, and second-leading scorer Rachel Breck, who averages 13.1 points per game, still nursing an ankle injury the Bluejays did their best to make up for it in a 55-38 loss to the Cardinals.
“It’s been an emotional 24 hours for this group and I couldn’t be prouder of how they competed,” Waseca head coach Joan Conway said. “It’s a work in progress. Every kid on that floor is doing something different than what we asked them in the previous 18 games. It’s going to take time.”
The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Bluejays (15-5, 7-1 Big South) trailed by as many as 20 points early in the second half before going on a 9-0 run with 4 minutes, 5 seconds left to make it a nine-point game.
Willmar (11-8, 7-3 Central Lakes) knocked down six free throws, including a three-point play to end the game on an 8-0 run.
Brittney Draeger led Waseca with nine points while Samantha Azure, Camryn McQuery and Kloe Wadd each had six points. Hannah Potter finished with five points.
Mackenzie Jones led the Cardinals with 19 points and Madi Linbo chipped in 12.
Turnovers plagued much of the game but Willmar took advantage of offensive rebounds to stay in front.
“We didn’t rebound well,” Conway said. “We’ve got to rebound better.”
The Bluejays trailed 28-16 at halftime and the Cardinals opened the second half on a 15-7 run to build a 20-point lead.
Depleted Waseca falls to St. Peter
Already down one starter to injury, Waseca got more bad news early against St. Peter Thursday in a 49-39 loss in St. Peter.
The Class 2A No. 8-ranked Bluejays (15-4, 7-1 Big South) entered the game without senior post Rachel Breck and four minutes into the game against the Saints (15-4, 7-1 Big South) senior guard Gus Boyer went down with a knee injury. Waseca head coach Joan Conway didn’t know the extent of the injury following the game but said it was a serious injury.
“It was just an emotional punch in the gut,” Conway said. “I’m extremely proud of the kids of how hard they played.”
Hannah Potter delivered 12 points and six rebounds to lead the Bluejays and Brittney Draeger added 10 points and four rebounds. Jaden Hiller finished with six points and three rebounds.
Waseca trailed St. Peter 22-16 at halftime and stayed in the game throughout the second half.
Morgan Kelly and Josie Weibusch led the Saints, who won their fifth straight game, with 12 points each. Sarah Conlon added 10 points to snap a seven-game win streak for the Bluejays.