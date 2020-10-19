JANESVILLE — The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton volleyball team polished off a two-match homestand with its second consecutive victory to start the season on Tuesday, Oct. 13, taking down St. Clair 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-21) in Valley Conference action.
“The girls went out hungry for a win tonight,” J-W-P head coach Jessica Keegan said. “They did a great job of going out, being focused, and getting the job done. We played very well all the way around and were very well rounded.”
Alexa Cords and Megan Walz paced the Bulldogs’ offense with 10 kills apiece while Mara Richardson handed out 16 assists. Calire Adams chipped in nine assists, six kills and tied for the team lead in kills with three.
Andra Armstrong (12) and Dani Gerdts (10) each finished with double-digit digs to spearhead J-W-P stingy defense.
“Our serve-receive looked really good and our sets were on,” Keegan said. “The hitters did a good job of seeing the court and found the holes in St. Clair's defense.”
On Thursday, J-W-P lost 3-1 to Cleveland.