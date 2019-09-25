On November 5, 2019, Owatonna Public Schools residents will be asked to vote on the future of Owatonna High School through two ballot questions:
Q1: Build a new high school for 1,600 students
Q2: Repurpose the current Owatonna High School for the district and/or community use (contingent on passage of Q1)
Since the narrow defeat of a request to fund a new Owatonna High School in May, district leaders have actively engaged the community. After the May 2019 referendum, here’s what we heard:
• The cost of the new high school was too high.
• The tax impact was too high for the residents of Owatonna.
• Consider how the current Owatonna High School building would be a part of the community going forward.
• Revisit and compare the costs of a new high school vs. a remodel of the current Owatonna High School.
• Provide more detailed information about what would be included.
What has changed due to community input?
What hasn't changed?
What hasn’t changed since the May 2019 referendum is our vision to ensure all students are college, career and life ready. From the research completed by the Community Task Force on Facilities and community input, the design plan would include:
• New learning spaces including classrooms, labs, and shops outfitted with modern technology to support learning and propel our students into 21st-century opportunities
• A secure main entrance adjacent to the main office
• Adequate lunchroom space, that also doubles as a community commons area
• An auditorium that will be paired with appropriately sized music rooms
• ADA and Title IX compliant
• Up-to-date building systems, including modern and energy-efficient mechanical and electrical systems
• Adequate on-site parking
• A building designed to allow flexibility for future changes as technology continues to evolve
What's on the ballot?
Question 1: A new high school campus, $104M
• 1,600 students; 300,624 sq.ft.
• 4-Court Gymnasium/Site development with stadium and fields
• While the project would cost $126M, $22M in corporate donations plus a donation of land have reduced the total cost and tax impact to $104M.
Question 2: Repurpose the current high school site for future district and/or community use, $8M
• If both Question 1 and Question 2 pass, the community would be involved in a planning process to determine the future of the current high school for district and/or community use. There would be a total of $11 million in the budget to demolish what’s no longer usable, renovate what can be renovated and develop the site for district and/or community use.
• If Question 1 passes but Question 2 does not, most of the current high school would be demolished because the district can’t afford to maintain or renovate it.
• Question 2 is contingent on Question 1, meaning Question 2 can only be approved if Question 1 passes.
Voting information
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2019.
Learn more at www.owatonnaproud.org