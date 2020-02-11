The Faribault boys basketball team played competitively in a non-conference game at Byron on Monday night, but the Bears led 30-24 at halftime and managed to stay a couple steps ahead of the Falcons throughout the second half, ultimately winning by a score of 65-57.
The Falcons made eight 3-pointers in the game, but their defense had no answer for Byron’s Jake Braaten, who paced the Bears with 24 points.
Evan Larson led Faribault with 13 points, followed by Abdimutalib Abdullahi and John Palmer with 12 each. Hunter Nelson also had a nice night with 10 points, while Devin Lockerby chipped in four and Aqbal Abdullahi and Alex Gardner each scored three.
The win was Byron’s third in a row and improved the Bears’ record to 13-9, while Faribault fell to 2-17 following its fourth straight loss.
The Falcons hosted Winona (10-10, 7-9 Big 9 Conference) on Tuesday and will play at Owatonna (11-9, 9-7 Big 9) on Friday.
BA stifled against Grand Meadow
The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team took on a tough Grand Meadow team on the road Monday night, and BA mustered just 15 points in the first half against the Superlarks’ defense. The Cardinals picked up the pace in the second half, but the Superlarks proved too formidable a foe and won by a score of 69-40.
The Cardinals (1-21) again struggled to hang onto the ball, ultimately finishing with 22 turnovers in the game. Offensively, they shot 32% from the floor, whereas the Superlarks (16-6) made 44% of their shots.
Kade Robb paced the Cards with 11 points and also finished with five rebounds and two steals, while Jack Jandro finished with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Elliot Smith chipped in six points and four rebounds, and JJ Malecha returned to the BA lineup and contributed four points and five rebounds.
Bo Dienst and Justin Simones scored three points each, with Simones also grabbing seven rebounds.
Charlie King added two points and two rebounds, and Ben Cohen finished with two points.
BA played at NRHEG (3-19 overall, 1-10 Gopher Conference) on Tuesday and will host Hayfield (16-5, 7-4 Gopher Conference) on Friday.
Schaeffer Academy pulls away from K-W
The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team fell behind by double digits in the first half of its Monday road game at Schaeffer Academy, as the Lions built a 45-31 advantage going into the break and pulled away in the second half, winning by a score of 80-56.
The outcome was indicative of two teams trending in opposite directions, as Schaeffer Academy nabbed its fourth win in a row whereas K-W has now lost four straight.
The Knights’ offense showed some life against the Lions, however, as three K-W players reached double digits in points. Tate Erlandson led the way with 16, followed by Laden Nerison with 15 and Casey Wesbur with 11.
Corey Knott finished with six points, Trevor Steberg chipped in five, Luke Alme added two and Riley Horn scored one.
But the K-W defense had trouble with a trio of players from Schaeffer Academy, starting with Luke Kottom, who went 10-of-12 from the floor and finished with 25 points. The Lions’ Isaiah Lahr finished with 20 and Nic Sanger was right behind him with 19.
The Knights (6-15 overall, 0-9 Hiawatha Valley League) played at Triton (5-15, 2-8 HVL) on Tuesday and will conclude the week with a difficult road game at Class 2A No. 3 Lake City (19-1, 11-0 HVL) on Friday.
MSAD returns from Oklahoma tournament
The MSAD boys basketball team lost 71-29 against Immanuel Lutheran on Monday night, fresh off their appearance at the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf basketball tournament in Sulphur, Oklahoma over the weekend.
“We were exhausted from the long weekend in Oklahoma,” MSAD coach Lance Gonzalez admitted. “We were in the game for the first 10 minutes or so when we were only down 12-10, but then we let them go on a big 27-0 run before halftime. We played a little better in the second half, and we’re hoping to bounce back for our senior/parents’ night on Thursday against Metro Deaf School.”
Benny Dow paced the Trojans with 19 points, while Jonathan Mejia contributed seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Karsen Schroeder also chipped in five rebounds.
Over the weekend, the Trojans went 1-2 at the GPSD tournament, losing to the New Mexico School for the Deaf and to the Wisconsin School for the Deaf but defeating the Arkansas School for the Deaf.
MSAD was the No. 8 seed in the tournament and lost its first game 68-28 to New Mexico, the No. 1 seed. Dow tallied 20 points in the loss and also had two assists, while Mejia contributed 10 rebounds and five blocks.
In game two, the Trojans fell 43-22 to the Wisconsin School for the Deaf, with Dow scoring 11 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists. Schroeder finished with six points, four rebounds and three steals, while Mejia grabbed eight rebounds.
The Trojans finished the tournament on a high note with their first win of the season — a 30-20 victory over the Arkansas School for the Deaf.
“For many of the players, it was their first time playing in this kind of a tournament,” Gonzalez said. “We grabbed our first win of the season against Arkansas, and it was a great feeling. I think my players are starting to believe in themselves, as it takes some time to get better. It doesn’t happen overnight. It was a good weekend, and I told the guys that we will win more games next season if we put in the work.”
Dow scored 16 and added three assists in the win over Arkansas, and Mejia finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.