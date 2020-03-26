The face of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro covers a wall where a man waits in line to fill his car with gas in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The U.S. Justice Department has charged in several indictments against Maduro and his inner circle, made public Thursday, that the leader has effectively converted Venezuela into a criminal enterprise at the service of drug traffickers and terrorist groups as he and his allies stole billions from the South American country. The men in the photo are wearing face masks as precautionary measure amid the spread of the NEW coronavirus. (AP)