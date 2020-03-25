Owatonna High School graduate Jason Williamson (right) stands on the sideline prior to Minnesota’s Big Ten Conference game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2019 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The current redshirt freshman for the Gophers is one of thousands of college football players that will have to wait to make an impression on the coaching staff after the NCAA cancelled all athletic activities. (Jon Weisbrod/People’s Press)