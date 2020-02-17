Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.