In this Feb. 4, 2005, file photo, the inscription on the Stanley Cup showing the 1919 series, the only series in the history of the cup not completed, is shown at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. The Seattle Metropolitans were on the verge of winning their second Stanley Cup in three years back in 1919. They never got to celebrate. Neither did the Montreal Canadiens, their opponent in the series. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)