The Federated Challenge Scholarship Program was established in 2014 with the purpose of assisting “Littles” and High School Bigs who participated in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program with an opportunity to attend a two-year program, technical, vocational, or trade school. The funding for this scholarship is made possible by Federated Insurance as well as over 50 corporate sponsors who support youth mentoring through their donation to the annual Federated Challenge supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Sixteen local “Littles” and High School Bigs received scholarships totaling almost $30,000. Following are the 2020 Federated Challenge Scholarship recipients:
Brooklyn Aarsvold: Early Childhood Education at Rochester Community & Technical College
Marcus Crosby: Architectural Drafting & Design at South Central College
Holly Gerdts: Criminal Justice Corrections at Riverland Community College
Shawn Johnson: Carpentry at South Central College
Emma Linse: Family Services at South Central College
Olivia Maday: Cosmetology at Riverland Community College
Halima Muhumed: Biochemistry at South Central College
Sydney Mullenbach: Radiography at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine
Ashley Ortiz: Assocaite of Applied Science at Riverland Community College
Emma Paquette: Associate of Applied Science at South Central College
Riley Phenix: Generals at Riverland Community College
Jewel Stewart: Business at Riverland Community College
Bradley Suhr: Aviation at Rochester Community & Technical College
Cody Wehr: Automotive Service Technician at South Central College
Grace Withrow: Generals at South Central College
Jacqueline Zamarron: Nursing at South Central College