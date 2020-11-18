Second-seeded Maple River shut down seventh-seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Tuesday night 20-0 in Mapleton to begin the Section 2AA playoffs.
The Eagles (5-2) held the Bulldogs (2-5) to 103 yards of total offense and just eight first downs. JWP also committed four turnovers.
Cooper Ochsendorf scored from 4 yards out in the first quarter to give Maple River a 7-0 lead after the extra-point kick. Then Boden Simon added to the lead with a 3-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to make it 14-0.
Ochsendorf added his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter with a 6-yard run. Ochsendorf finished with 90 yards on 16 carries and Simon ran for 94 yards on 22 carries. The Eagles finished with 244 yards of total offense.
Jack Morsching led JWP with 50 yards rushing on 21 carries. Quarterback Karson Lindsay completed just 4 of 18 passes for 63 yards.
Morsching led the Bulldogs defensively with 12 tackles and Ethan Rider had 11.
JWP, Morsching roll in win over Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton running back Jack Morsching continued his romp through opposing defenses Wednesday to help lift the Bulldogs to a 23-8 victory over Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons in Glenville.
Morsching ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries five days after rushing for 153 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-6 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Jacob Crouch added a big game from the backfield, too, running for 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for JWP (2-4, 2-3 Mid Southeast Red) in its second consecutive win.
Morsching scored from 4 yards out in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead after the extra point kick.
Morsching then handed off to Crouch in the second quarter for a 54-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 after the extra point kick.
Morsching trotted in from 6 yards out in the third quarter to build a 21-0 lead after the extra point kick.
JWP added a safety in the fourth quarter when Cody Gartner sacked Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons quarterback Isaac Burgett in the end zone.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons (1-5, 1-3 Mid Southeast Red) added a fourth quarter touchdown and two point conversion when Burgett hit Mayson Grunzke for a 15-yard pass.
The Bulldogs finished with 254 yards rushing while quarterback Karson Lindsay threw for 28 yards on 4 of 15 passing.
Morsching, Jacob Cahill and Ethan Rider all finished with seven tackles to lead JWP. Rider also had a sack in the game.
The Bulldogs held Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons to 103 yards passing and just 68 rushing yards.