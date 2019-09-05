The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Lonsdale Farmer's Market-- 4-8 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo-- 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Progressive cover-all bingo, $1,000 jackpot.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Sept. 13
Preschool Storytime-- 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Food From the Heart distribution-- 10-11:30 a.m., at Triumphant Life Church 221 2nd Ave NW, Lonsdale. Contact Mary at 744-2749 for more information.
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. http://www.christdala.com.
Author talk-- 7 p.m., Sweetland Orchard, 26205 Fairlawn Ave., Webster. J. Ryan Stradal discusses his new book, "The Lager Queen of Minnesota."
Sunday, Sept. 15
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 12-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. http://www.christdala.com.
Fall Worship Service and Open House-- 2-3 p.m., Christdala Lutheran Church, 4761 Millersburg Blvd., Lonsdale. Fellowship and refreshments to follow. Non-denominational service, all are welcome. http://www.christdala.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Golden Agers-- 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Free Meal at the Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, baked potato, corn, fruit, relishes, pudding
St. Olaf Student Recital-- 7-9 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. St. Olaf Orchestra Tour Soloist Auditions Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.