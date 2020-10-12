The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters on the ice. $3 per person, per time slot of $12 per family. Purchase a 14 punch card with 14 punches at the Community Center for $48.32. Skate rentals available.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Rice SWCD Virtual Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9-11 a.m., Attend the meeting virtually at us02web.zoom.us/j/88211687667 using meeting ID:882 1168 7667 or dial in at 1-312-626-6799.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free bread and produce for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
MDH Free COVID-19 Testing• 12-6 p.m., Faribault Armory, 3000 W Airport Road. Free and open to anyone. Pre-register at primarybio.com/r/faribault.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters on the ice. $3 per person, per time slot of $12 per family. Purchase a 14 punch card with 14 punches at the Community Center for $48.32. Skate rentals available.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
MDH Free COVID-19 Testing•12-6 p.m., Faribault Armory, 3000 W Airport Road. Free and open to anyone. Pre-register at primarybio.com/r/faribault.
Friday, Oct. 16
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters on the ice. $3 per person, per time slot of $12 per family. Purchase a 14 punch card with 14 punches at the Community Center for $48.32. Skate rentals available.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free bread and produce for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
Friday Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 4th St NW, Faribault. Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
School’s Out Adventure Days: Nature’s Mysteries• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/student, $40/member student.
American Legion ribs supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Ribs supper serving either dine-in or curbside pickup. For curbside pick-up, call ahead: 507-291-5920 Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters on the ice. $3 per person, per time slot of $12 per family. Purchase a 14 punch card with 14 punches at the Community Center for $48.32. Skate rentals available.
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. The farmers’ market occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling• 8:30-10 a.m., Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Ages 3½ to 18. No experience or equipment necessary. Coaching included. Under $10 per week. Stacey stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 6 to 7 p.m. or 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters on the ice. $3 per person, per time slot of $12 per family. Purchase a 14 punch card with 14 punches at the Community Center for $48.32. Skate rentals available.
All You Can Eat Breakfast Brunch• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. $9 per person, $4 ages 6-10, free for preschoolers. Proceeds to Faribault Emerald Dance Team.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3:30 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 507-301-5632 for weekly locations. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
Monday, Oct. 19
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Baked cod, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit and dessert.