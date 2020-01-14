Thursday, Jan 16
Northfield Rotary Club: noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage: 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting: 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Public Open Skate: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. $5 general public. $2 spouses, dependents of St. Olaf faculty, staff — present ID. Skates are provided for rental. Those in attendance must sign a waiver. wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/public-open-skate-5/2019-11-03/
Thursday’s Table: 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All are welcome to dine for free. The event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia: 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for one to six players. Prizes are awarded. info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Senior Recital: 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. BM Voice Education major Andrew Gonzalez presents his senior recital. For more information, contact Barbara Barth at barth@stolaf.edu or 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Third Tradition Al-Anon: 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Friday, Jan 17
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting: 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Senior Voice Recital: 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Senior vocal music education majors Emma Bergman (mezzo) and Felisa Armitage (mezzo) present a shared senior recital with pianist Kaitlyn Clawson. For more information, contact Barbara Barth at barth@stolaf.edu or 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
AA Third Tradition Group: 8 p.m., first Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Faculty Recital: 8:15-9:45 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Featuring Catherine Ramirez, flute, and Christopher Atzinger, piano. For more information, contact Barbara Barth at barth@stolaf.edu or by phone at 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Saturday, Jan 18
Wednesday Wear: 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Little Prairie Al-Anon: 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
As You Are AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Monday, Jan 20
Tradition Five Al-Anon: 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study: 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Jan 21
Northfield Sertoma Club: 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Baby story time: 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be offered. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings welcome.
Junior Recital: 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Anne Amen, trumpet. For more information, contact Barbara Barth at barth@stolaf.edu or by phone at 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Northfield Support Group for Families: 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
Contemporary Women Writers Book Group: 7 p.m., The Contemporary Women Writers Book Group meets the third Tuesday of each month at Northfield Public Library.
Northfield Community Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Learn public speaking and leadership skills in a supportive environment. northfieldmn.toastmastersclubs.org or northfieldtoastmasters@gmail.com.
Northfield Family Support Group: 7 p.m., Northfield Community Resources Center, room 223, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Barb or Heather can be called at 507-663-7950 or contact NAMI at 1-888-626-4435.
Diabetes support group: 7-8 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Meeting room A. Kelly Gueldner, gueldnerk@northfieldhospital.org, 651-214-7714.
Open mic: 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Jan 22
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Resource Bank — second floor, 1605 Heritage Drive, Northfield. Business Network International is the world’s largest networking organization. Bring business cards to pass and come prepared to share a little about your business and what kind of referrals will help you grow. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110. Free to visit. https://bnimn.com/mn-minnesota-2-money-makers/en-US/index.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear: 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street N, Northfield. For those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, call Diane at 651-470-7367.