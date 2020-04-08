In this July 18, 2013 file photo, Kevin Garnett smiles as he speaks to reporters during an NBA basketball news conference in New York. Garnett and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant headlined a nine-person group announced Saturday, April 4, 2020, as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They all got into the Hall in their first year of eligibility, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings. Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton were selected. So was former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)