THURSDAY, OCT. 7

Northfield cross country at Owatonna Invite, 4 p.m.

Section 1AA girls tennis tournament, 4:30 p.m., high seed

Northfield girls swimming and diving at Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.

Rochester John Marshall girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Northfield boys soccer at Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Northfield football at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.

Winona volleyball at Northfield, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 12

Faribault girls swimming and diving at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.

Section 1AAA girls soccer tournament, 7 p.m., high seed

Section 1AAA boys soccer tournament, 7 p.m., high seed

Northfield volleyball at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Section 1AA individual girls tennis tournament, 9 a.m.

Section 1AAA girls soccer tournament, 7 p.m., high seed

Section 1AAA boys soccer tournament, 7 p.m., high seed

Faribault volleyball at Northfield, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Section 1AA True Team diving competition, Rochester John Marshall

Northfield volleyball at Bachman Invitational, 5 p.m., Lakeville North

Mankato West football at Northfield, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Northfield volleyball at Bachman Invitational, 9 a.m., Lakeville North

Section 1AA True Team swimming competition, 11 a.m., Rochester Recreation Center

Recommended for you

Load comments