The Northfield girls swimming and diving team finished 11th out of 12 teams at the Class AA True Team state championships on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the University of Minnesota.
Minnetonka (2,618) edged Wayzata (2,314) for the state title, with Stillwater, Edina, Woodbury, Sartell-St. Stephen, East Ridge and Mounds View rounding out the top eight.
Blaine finished ninth with 1,098 points, ahead of Rochester Century (1,087.5), Northfield (860.5) and Robbinsdale Armstrong (676).
The Gators were boosted by nine top-25 finishes. That started with the first race of the night, when the 200-yard medley relay team of Paige Steenblock, Lindsay Sundby, Anna Scheglowski and Ananda Myint claimed 13th place with a time of 1 minute, 54.44 seconds.
Steenblock then earned a 12th-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:15.09 and a 25th-place finish in the 50 freestyle by speeding to the wall in 26.00 seconds.
Scheglowski and Nora Kortuem then finished 20th and 25th in the 100 butterfly with times of 1:03.85 and 1:04.45.
Ananda Myint added a 24th-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a mark of 58.07 seconds, before the 200 freestyle relay of Kortuem, Maria Hegland, Sundby and Scheglowski claimed 22nd with a time of 1:47.39.
Steenblock then added an additional high finish by placing 20th in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.76, with Sundby also motoring to 16th in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:11.67.
The championship season continues this week for Northfield, which hosts the Big 9 Conference diving competition Friday evening at Northfield Middle School. That's followed by the swimming portion of the conference meet, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center.