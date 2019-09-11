“There never will be complete equality until women themselves help to make laws and elect lawmakers.”

— Susan B. Anthony

“If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice, or representation.”

— Abigail Adams

“Everybody counts in applying democracy. And there will never be a true democracy until every responsible and law-abiding adult in it, without regard to race, sex, color or creed has his or her own inalienable and unpurchasable voice in government.”

— Carrie Chapman Catt

