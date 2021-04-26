BIG 9 CONFERENCE
Baseball
Mankato West, 3-0
Owatonna, 5-1
Northfield, 5-2
Mankato East, 4-2
Alber Lea, 3-2
Red Wing, 3-2
Rochester John Marshall, 3-3
Rochester Mayo, 2-4
Winona, 2-4
Austin, 2-5
Rochester Century, 1-4
Faribault, 1-5
Softball
Northfield, 5-0
Winona, 5-1
Owatonna, 4-1
Mankato East, 6-2
Mankato West, 2-1
Rochester John Marshall, 3-2
Red Wing, 3-3
Rochester Mayo, 2-3
Albert Lea, 1-3
Faribault, 1-4
Rochester Century, 1-5
Austin, 0-8
Lacrosse (Boys)
Owatonna, 2-0
Mankato, 1-1
Northfield, 1-1
Rochester John Marshall/Lourdes, 0-0
Rochester Century, 0-1
Rochester Mayo, 0-1
Lacrosse (Girls)
Rochester Century, 3-0
Owatonna, 2-0
Mankato, 1-2
Rochester Mayo, 1-2
Rochester John Marshall/Lourdes, 0-2
Northfield, 0-3
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Baseball
Maple River, 4-0
Hayfield, 2-0
NRHEG, 2-2
USC, 2-2
Bethlehem Academy, 1-2
Medford, 1-2
Blooming Praire, 0-1
WEM, 0-3
Softball
NRHEG, 4-0
WEM, 3-0
Hayfield, 2-1
Maple River, 2-1
Bethlehem Academy, 1-2
Blooming Prairie, 1-2
USC, 0-3
Medford, 0-4