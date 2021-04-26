BIG 9 CONFERENCE

Baseball

Mankato West, 3-0

Owatonna, 5-1

Northfield, 5-2

Mankato East, 4-2

Alber Lea, 3-2

Red Wing, 3-2

Rochester John Marshall, 3-3

Rochester Mayo, 2-4

Winona, 2-4

Austin, 2-5

Rochester Century, 1-4

Faribault, 1-5

Softball

Northfield, 5-0

Winona, 5-1

Owatonna, 4-1

Mankato East, 6-2

Mankato West, 2-1

Rochester John Marshall, 3-2

Red Wing, 3-3

Rochester Mayo, 2-3

Albert Lea, 1-3

Faribault, 1-4

Rochester Century, 1-5

Austin, 0-8

Lacrosse (Boys)

Owatonna, 2-0

Mankato, 1-1

Northfield, 1-1

Rochester John Marshall/Lourdes, 0-0

Rochester Century, 0-1

Rochester Mayo, 0-1

Lacrosse (Girls)

Rochester Century, 3-0

Owatonna, 2-0

Mankato, 1-2

Rochester Mayo, 1-2

Rochester John Marshall/Lourdes, 0-2

Northfield, 0-3

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Baseball

Maple River, 4-0

Hayfield, 2-0

NRHEG, 2-2

USC, 2-2

Bethlehem Academy, 1-2

Medford, 1-2

Blooming Praire, 0-1

WEM, 0-3

Softball

NRHEG, 4-0

WEM, 3-0

Hayfield, 2-1

Maple River, 2-1

Bethlehem Academy, 1-2

Blooming Prairie, 1-2

USC, 0-3

Medford, 0-4

