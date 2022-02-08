BOYS BASKETBALL

Owatonna, 13-0

Mankato West, 9-4

Mankato East, 9-5

Winona, 8-5

Red Wing, 7-5

Austin, 8-6

Northfield, 7-7

Rochester Century, 6-7

Rochester Mayo, 6-8

Rochester John Marshall, 3-8

Faribault, 2-10

Albert Lea, 0-13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mankato East, 14-1

Austin, 13-3

Rochester John Marshall, 10-4

Rochester Mayo, 11-5

Mankato West, 11-5

Rochester Century, 7-7

Owatonna, 6-6

Albert Lea, 7-9

Red Wing, 6-8

Winona, 3-12

Northfield, 2-14

Faribault, 0-16

BOYS HOCKEY

Northfield, 29 points

Mankato East, 23 points

Rochester Mayo, 22 points

Rochester Century, 21 points

Owatona, 21 points

Faribault, 18 points

Albert Lea, 14 points

Rochester John Marshall, 12 points

Mankato West, 10 points

Red Wing, 8 points

Winona, 8 points

Austin, 0 points

GIRLS HOCKEY

Owatonna, 35 points

Northfield, 31 points

Mankato East, 30 points

Albert Lea, 22 points

Rochester Mayo, 18 points

Austin, 16 points

Rochester Century, 12 points

Red Wing, 6 points

Mankato West, 6 points

Winona, 0 points

WRESTLING

Northfield, 8-0

Albert Lea, 8-1

Rochester Mayo, 8-2

Faribault, 5-3

Owatonna, 5-4

Mankato East, 3-5

Mankato West, 3-5

Austin, 3-7

Rochester Century, 2-5

Rochester John Marshall, 1-7

Winona, 0-7

