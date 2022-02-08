BIG 9 CONFERENCE STANDINGS Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLOwatonna, 13-0Mankato West, 9-4Mankato East, 9-5Winona, 8-5Red Wing, 7-5Austin, 8-6Northfield, 7-7Rochester Century, 6-7Rochester Mayo, 6-8Rochester John Marshall, 3-8Faribault, 2-10Albert Lea, 0-13GIRLS BASKETBALLMankato East, 14-1Austin, 13-3Rochester John Marshall, 10-4Rochester Mayo, 11-5Mankato West, 11-5Rochester Century, 7-7Owatonna, 6-6Albert Lea, 7-9Red Wing, 6-8Winona, 3-12Northfield, 2-14Faribault, 0-16BOYS HOCKEYNorthfield, 29 pointsMankato East, 23 pointsRochester Mayo, 22 pointsRochester Century, 21 pointsOwatona, 21 pointsFaribault, 18 pointsAlbert Lea, 14 pointsRochester John Marshall, 12 pointsMankato West, 10 pointsRed Wing, 8 pointsWinona, 8 pointsAustin, 0 pointsGIRLS HOCKEYOwatonna, 35 pointsNorthfield, 31 pointsMankato East, 30 pointsAlbert Lea, 22 pointsRochester Mayo, 18 pointsAustin, 16 pointsRochester Century, 12 pointsRed Wing, 6 pointsMankato West, 6 pointsWinona, 0 pointsWRESTLINGNorthfield, 8-0Albert Lea, 8-1Rochester Mayo, 8-2Faribault, 5-3Owatonna, 5-4Mankato East, 3-5Mankato West, 3-5Austin, 3-7Rochester Century, 2-5Rochester John Marshall, 1-7Winona, 0-7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Point Basketball Rochester Mankato Austin West East Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former Northridge youth pastor arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Nicollet County Sheriff's Office: Human remains found after house fire Verbal scar tissue and the power of words Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Volatility continues with talk of rationing in SA Infrastructure Act allocates $244 million to cleaning up abandoned mines Lee Child & Nick Santora on Bringing ‘Reacher’ to Life on Prime Video (VIDEO) Watch now: When will Illinois lift mask mandate? Here's what Pritzker said