KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Tim Melia stopped all three of San Jose’s shootout attempts and Sporting Kansas City converted all of its tries to beat the Earthquakes on Sunday after they finished overtime tied at 3 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Top-seeded Sporting advanced to face No. 4 Minnesota.
Gianluca Busio scored in the first minute of stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City a 3-2 lead, but Chris Wondolowski scored about six minutes later, heading home a high cross to the far post by Cristian Espinoza to force extra time.
In the shootout, Johnny Russell opened the tiebreaker with a goal, Melia stopped Oswaldo Alanís, and Ilie Sánchez connected for Sporting. Jackson Yueill was stopped, Khiry Shelton scored, and Melia stopped Espinoza to end it. The 34-year old Melia is 6-0 in shootouts.
Kansas City’s Roger Espinoza opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Carlos Fierro answered in the 22nd, and Shea Salinas scored in the 34th minute to give the Earthquakes a 2-1 lead. Sánchez tied it off a corner kick in the 47th.
MINNESOTA UNITED 3, RAPIDS 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored two goals, Robin Lod added another and Minnesota United beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night for the first playoff victory in franchise history.
Fourth-seeded Minnesota, unbeaten in its last nine games, will play top-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals. Sporting beat San Jose in a shootout earlier Sunday.
Molino rolled a left-footer from the top of the area inside to post to open the scoring in the 22nd minute.
Dayne St. Clair, a 23-year old in his first playoff appearance, had six saves for Minnesota.
Lod ran onto a long through ball from Emanuel Reynoso at the top of the area, cut back to evade a defender and flicked in a left-footed side-netter to make it 2-0 in the 54th minute. Jan Gregus tapped a cross to a charging Molino who chipped it over sliding goalkeeper William Yarbrough to cap the scoring in the 79th.
Molino also scored twice in Minnesota’s 3-0 win over Dallas in the regular-season finale.
Colorado had won three in a row heading into the playoffs.
FC DALLAS 1, TIMBERS 1 (FC DALLAS ADVANCES 8-7 ON PENALTIES)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jimmy Maurer saved Jorge Villafana’s shootout attempt and FC Dallas advanced 8-7 on penalty kicks after a draw with Portland.
Dallas will face the winner of Tuesday night’s match between the defending champion Seattle Sounders and LAFC in the Western Conference semifinals.
Villafana scored in the 81st minute to give Portland the lead, but 17-year-old Ricardo Pepi’s goal three minutes into stoppage time sent the match to extra time.
Diego Valeri nearly scored at the end of extra time for the Timbers, but his shot hit the far post. Valeri got his 100th assist across all competitions on Villafana’s goal.
ORLANDO CITY 1, NYCFC 1 (ORLANDO CITY ADVANCES 6-5 ON PENALTIES)
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Benji Michel scored in a second penalty shootout and a late save by a reserve defender summoned to play goalie helped send Orlando City into the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals with a wild 1-1 (6-5) victory over NYCFC on Saturday.
No. 4 seed Orlando will plays Nov. 29 against top-seeded Philadelphia or No. 8 New England.
Orlando thought it had won at the end of the first penalty shootout when goalkeeper Pedro Gallese turned away NYCFC’s fifth penalty kick. But during the team’s brief celebration, officials ruled Gallese left his line early, drawing his second yellow card. Gallese then drew a red card when he disputed the call.
Referees concluded Orlando backup goalie Brian Rowe was ineligible, which forced it to bring in reserve center back Rodrigo Schlegel in net. Orlando briefly lost track of the penalty kick count and thought it had won after Schlegel turned away NYCFC and started celebrating. Michel then came on to end it.
Orlando scored in the fifth minute on a penalty kick from Nani, the result of a hand ball in the penalty area against NYCFC’s Anton Tinnerholm.
Three minutes later, Maxime Chanot tied it on a header off a corner kick from Jesús Medina.
Gallese helped keep it even in the first half with four saves. At the 43rd minute, Gallese stretched for saves to deny Valentín Castellanos and Keaton Parks seconds apart.
CREW 3, RED BULLS 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedros Santos, Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes scored and Columbus beat New York to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals.
Third-seeded Columbus will play Nov. 29 against the winner of the Tuesday night match between second-seeded Toronto FC and No. 7 Nashville.
Seventeen-year-old Caden Clark gave the Red Bulls the lead in the 23rd minute. Santos tied it on a penalty kick in the 26th, Nagbe put the Crew ahead in the 46th and Zardes made it 3-1 in the 68th.
Brian White scored for New York in the 90th.