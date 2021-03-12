The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, March 18
Fare for All Drive Through Sale• 3:30-5:30 p.m., St. Dominic Church, 112 Spring St. N, Northfield. Low-cost food packs, featuring annual $30 Brunch Box. Debit, credit and EBT payments preferred, cash accepted, no checks. Fareforall.org, 763-450-3880.
Cannon River Watershed Partnership (CRWP) and City of Northfield Rain Garden Workshop• 6-9 p.m., Northfield High School. Sign up at northfield.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home.
Saturday, March 20
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Sunday, March 21
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week's location. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
Tuesday, March 23
Virtual Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Contact Tom Handrich at 952-445-0107 for additional information and a link to the meeting.
Wednesday, March 24
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Online. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.