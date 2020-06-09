The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, June 11
Hike & Hygge• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Hike and Hygge. Open to all ages. Cost: $5/person, free for Members. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Friday, Jun 12
St. Vincent de Paul — June Grocery Distributions• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. June grocery distributions will be on Fridays June 12 and 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Closed Friday June 26. No clothing distributions. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Virtual Learning: All About Plants (ages 4-14)• 10-11 a.m., Online via Google Meet. Cost: $5/person, free for members. Ages: 5 to 14 years old. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Saturday, June 13
Hike & Hygge TCU Community Ed.• 10-11:30 a.m., Richter’s Woods, 35674 173rd Ave, Montgomery,. Join for an easy hike around Richter Woods County Park with a naturalist and then take time for some hygge before you leave. Rain or shine. Social distancing will be observed. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. Cost — $10.50.
Story Adventures on Facebook Live!• 10-10:30 a.m., Start your adventure with a story read by one of the staff or volunteers. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Sunday, June 14
Rice County Republicans: Pizza and Politics Get-Together• 1 p.m., Kathy Dodd farm, 6811 135th St. W, Lonsdale. Bring your own beverages and chairs. Candidates and elected officials are expected to join.
Tuesday, June 16
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit and dessert. Curbside pick-up.
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles• 5-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn. Wear pants and close-toed shoes, bring gloves, safety glasses and a water bottle. Will work in light rain. Masks required. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Wednesday, June 17
Virtual Lunch & Learn: Woodland Restoration• 12-2 p.m., Online. Naturalist Brittany will talk about what is being done to restore and preserve the Big Woods at River Bend, and what other changes are in store. Register at bit.ly/36Vn6Qg to receive the Google Meet link. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org.$5/person, Free for Members.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
BA/Divine Mercy Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12:30-6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.