The St. Peter Saints are seeded 18th out of 24 teams in the 40th annual Minnesota Senior Men's Baseball Association 2020 State Tournament.
Teams are split up into four brackets: AA, A, B and C.
The over-35 Saints will be in the eight-team Class B Bracket which is split up into two pools.
In the opening weekend of pool play, St. Peter, in Pool 2, will face No. 25 seeded host Fergus Falls River Dogs at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 and No. 19 seeded Clarissa Cubs at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 at Urbank Goldtimers.
Pool 1 games will feature No. 17 seeded host Urbank versus No. 24 seeded Morris Brewers at 7 p.m. Aug. 14, No. 20 seeded Le Center Braves versus No. 21 seeded Eden Prairie LT at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Urbank, Eden Prairie versus Morris at 11 a.m. Aug. 16 at Fergus Falls and host Urbank versus Le Center at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16.
All teams are guaranteed four games and will advance to the championship weekend Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22-23. There will be championship, third-place, fifth-place and seventh-place games.
Hall of Fame Night and the opening game will be Aug. 14 at Urbank Ballpark.
For the complete brackets of all classes, go to msmaba.com