New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva snapped a 10-game losing streak Tuesday by beating Bethlehem Academy 69-59 in New Richland.
The Panthers (4-19, 2-10 Gopher) recorded their last win against the Cardinals back on Jan. 10. It was a 67-66 victory in Faribault that time.
Porter Peterson led NRHEG with 19 points and Lonnie Wilson scored 13.
The Panthers led 34-30 at halftime and kept a lead through the second half despite Bethlehem Academy cutting the deficit to one for a time.
NRHEG kept it out of reach by converting at the free throw line. The Panthers set a season high in makes and attempts by going 27-for-42 at the line.
“We did a good job of handling the ball late in the game and got layups or easy shots when we needed them,” Panthers head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “We did a much better job in the second half on the defensive end and limiting them on the offensive rebounds and second-chance points.”
NRHEG heads to Mapleton Friday to face Maple River at 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG's comeback falls short against USC
A furious second-half comeback came up short last Friday for New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in a 79-74 loss to United South Central in Wells.
The Panthers (3-19, 1-10 Gopher) fell behind by 28 at halftime but cut the deficit to three late in the second half before the Rebels (9-10, 5-5 Gopher) sank some free throws to put the game away.
“In the second half we looked like a totally different offensive team,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “We got the ball up the floor quicker and got some layups and hit six 3-pointers, which is big for us and hasn’t been there this year.”
Porter Peterson led the way for the Panthers with 18 points. Lonnie Wilson scored 16 points and Kordell Schlaak finished with 14.
NRHEG, however, had a tough time slowing down USC’s AJ Kloos, who finished with 36 points. Kloos scored 21 of those points in the first half. Ethan Dallman added 18 and Riley Staloch had 15 points. The Rebels hit seven 3-pointers in the first half.
Fairmont pulls away from NRHEG
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva couldn’t dig itself out of a hole Feb. 3 in a 78-51 loss to Fairmont in New Richland.
The Panthers (3-17, 1-9 Gopher) fell behind by 20 early in the second half after a slow start but got it down to 14 at one point before the Cardinals pulled away.
“Fairmont is a good team and is quite a bit bigger than us up front and I thought we did a good job with their size and limiting them to close shots and offensive rebounds,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “Toward the end of the first half they hit some shots, specifically 3s that built up the lead for them going into the half.”
Fairmont led 36-21 at halftime.
Kordell Schlaak led the Panthers with 10 points while Tory Christenson had eight points. Lonnie Wilson finished with seven and Blake Ihrke added six points.
Wyatt Frank led Fairmont with 20 points while Carter Bell added 13 and Zach Jorgenson finished with 12 points.
No. 10-1A Blooming Prairie blows past NRHEG
Blooming Prairie, ranked No. 10 in Class 1A, blew out New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Jan. 31 70-34 in New Richland.
The Blossoms (14-1, 7-1 Gopher) jumped out to an 11-0 start before the Panthers (3-16, 1-9 Gopher) scored.
Zach Archer led Blooming Prairie with 12 points and Gabe Hagen added 11.
“I thought our half court defense was good, as the first possession of the game Blooming had the ball for about a minute before they got a shot off,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “We battled on the defense end like we have for the past month or so. Our problem was we turned the ball over 13 times in the first half which eventually led to them getting some easy baskets.”
Tyrone Wilson led the Panthers with eight points. Tory Christenson added seven and Lonnie Wilson finished with six.
The Blossoms led 40-15 at halftime and NRHEG dropped its seventh straight game.