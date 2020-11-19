The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Nov. 21
No Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling• 8:30-10 a.m., Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Ages 3½ to 18. No experience or equipment necessary. Coaching included. Under $10 per week. Stacey stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 1-4 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW, Faribault. Locally grown, homemade goods from small farmers and bakers Local meats, eggs, vegetables, honey, maple syrup, fiber products, goat milk soaps, lotion and baked goods. Tiffany Tripp, cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3:30 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 507-301-5632 for weekly locations. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 6 to 7 p.m. or 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters. $3 per person, per time slot or $12 per family. 18 punch cards available for $48.32. Skate rentals $3. Call 334-2064 to book your session.
Monday, Nov. 23
District One Hospital Auxiliary Virtual Fundraiser• Select ‘District One Hospital’ as the charity during checkout. Proceeds benefit hospital patients and community health projects. See heartlandefundraising.com to shop.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need will be in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need will be available. Next Pantry Food Shelf Distribution is Friday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m or until 280 meals are served, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Tater-tot hot dish, dinner roll, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. or 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters. $3 per person, per time slot or $12 per family. 18 punch cards available for $48.32. Skate rentals $3. Call 334-2064 to book your session.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
School’s Out Adventure Days: Treasure Hunters• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd., Faribault. Learn to navigate through the woods, read a map and more. Open to grades K-5. Contact 507-332-7151 or education@rbnc.org to inquire. Before and after care is available for $10 more. $50/student, $40/member student.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need will be in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need will be available. Next Pantry Food Shelf Distribution is Friday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Turkey & Ham Dinner• 1 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Thanksgiving turkey & ham dinner Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Friday, Nov. 27
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need will be in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need will be available. Next Pantry Food Shelf Distribution is Friday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. or 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters. $3 per person, per time slot or $12 per family. 18 punch cards available for $48.32. Skate rentals $3. Call 334-2064 to book your session.
Friday Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 4th St NW, Faribault. Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.