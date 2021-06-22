WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

Amateur baseball

Northfield at Lonsdale, 7:30 p.m.

Lyon’s Pub at Dundas, 7:30 p.m.

Youth baseball

Northfield legion at Inner Grove Heights, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

Youth baseball

Eagan legion at Northfield, 7 p.m., Dundas

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

Amateur baseball

Northfield at Cannon Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Dundas at Rochester Royals, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Amateur baseball

Northfield at Lake City, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

Amateur baseball

Air Freight Unlimited at Northfield, 2 p.m.

Rochester Royals at Dundas, 2 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 28

Youth baseball

Rosemount legion at Northfield, 7 p.m., Dundas

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

Amateur baseball

Prior Lake at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Youth baseball

Northfield legion at Lakeville South, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

Amateur baseball

Northfield at Miesville, 8 p.m.

Dundas at Cannon Falls, 7:30 p.m.

