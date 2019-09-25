Homecoming is just around the corner. Here are a few activities going on that week:
OHS PepFest and Coronation Celebration
Monday, September 30 at 9:27 a.m.
Public welcomed to attend. Visitors must enter OHS through the main doors and have a valid drivers license with them to attend.
Homecoming Parade
Friday, October 4 at 1:30 p.m.
All Owatonna Public School building sites will have a 2-hour early release to attend the homecoming parade starting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4. The parade will feature 18 floats this year with new returning floats being the Dance Team, Robotics and Link Crew. You don’t want to miss this … the parade will be the same route as last year, starting at Rose Street and Cedar Avenue and proceeding towards Central Park.
Homecoming Football Game
Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m.
The varsity football game will play Mankato West High School. Halftime entertainment will include OHS Marching Band, Cheer Team and introductions of the Royalty/Junior Royalty.