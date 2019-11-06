A story which ran in the Nov. 6 paper about plans for a transit hub in Northfield should have said that the hub would be located just north of the 1888 depot. The historic depot, which was moved in 2016, is a project of and owned by the private group, Save the Northfield Depot.
Correction
- Andrew Deziel
- Updated
