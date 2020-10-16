The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Adult Night Out: Campfire Nature Trivia• 6:30-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Participate individually or as a team! Teams are limited to 5 people. Test your knowledge of nature at Nature Trivia around a bonfire with s'mores. This will be held in the amphitheater, so dress for the weather. We recommend you bring a flashlight and camp chair. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Monday, Oct. 26
Science Day: Nature Notes on Fall Phenology• 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Learn how to document the changes you see in nature, especially in transitional seasons of Fall and Spring. Open to sixth through eighth graders. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student.
Science Day: Creatures of the Night• 11 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Discover what adaptations they have to help them navigate at night. For sixth through eighth graders. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 302 2nd St. NE, New Prague. For those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Enter through the emergency room doors (southwest entrance) and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center. Tom Handrich, 952-445-0107.