Wednesday, Aug 7
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 1-7 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 14534 MN 60, Waterville.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Thursday, Aug 8
VFW Post 1803 & Auxiliary• 8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club lower level, 15 E. Minnesota St.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Friday, Aug 9
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Aug 10
VFW Post 1803 Steak & Shrimp Dinner • 5-8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club, 15 E Minnesota St.$12-$13.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Aug 11
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Aug 12
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Sueur City Council• 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Aug 13
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Jordan Chapter 108 — Order of the Eastern Star• 8 p.m., Masonic Hall of Le Sueur, 128 N 5th St., Le Sueur.
Wednesday, Aug 14
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Le Sueur County DFL Monthly Meeting• 5 p.m., at Little Dandy, 1070 E. Derrynane St., Le Center. After dinner will set up booth at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds and have monthly meeting.
Henderson City Council• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.