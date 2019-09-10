ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating the fatal shootings of three men in separate incidents that spanned nine hours, including a man who was killed while trying to help motorists involved in a car crash.
Authorities were working Tuesday to determine if the shootings were connected. The city also witnessed seven additional non-fatal shootings overnight.
“It’s been a dangerous night in St. Paul,” police spokesperson Steve Linders said. “It’s a night that hasn’t happened in a long time and we are doing everything to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”
Mayor Melvin Carter and St. Paul police chief Todd Axtell are expected to speak to reporters Tuesday afternoon about the city’s spasm of violence.
In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, Axtell decried the killings, describing the overnight mayhem as “one of the most violent nights I have witnessed in my career. Three lives were lost, three families will never be the same and our community is waking to uncertainty and fear.”
He and Linders said police are deeply concerned about the situation.
"They are committed to doing everything possible to address the issue of gun violence in the city of St. Paul,” Linders said. “So later this morning, they will get their leadership team together and they will sit in one room, and they will talk about, 'What else can we do?"
Axtell sounded a cautionary note already in an appearance before the City Council last week, saying a proposed budget cut for 2020 would reduce his force by about five officers and add to the strain of trying to respond to the demands of increasing 911 calls and violence on the streets.
Teen left dead in first killing
The first shooting left an 18-year-old man dead in the city’s North End neighborhood about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to a department statement.
In that shooting, several people called 911 and reported multiple shots fired near the intersection of Rice Street and Winnipeg Avenue West. Officers found the victim inside a store. Police identified him later as Raumez Ross, 18, of Apple Valley.
He had been shot many times, police said. Medics attempted to render aid, but he died inside the store.
Police said at least 30 people might have witnessed that slaying. Authorities do not believe the killing was random.
Good Samaritan left dead in second slaying
In the second shooting, police were called to the intersection of Case Avenue East and Edgerton Street North in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood on a report of a multi-vehicle crash about 10 p.m., according to a St. Paul Police press release.
While en route to that call, police were told that shots were fired at the scene of the crash. When they arrived they found a man — who had been trying to help the two drivers involved in the crash — suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Javier Sanmiguel 31, of St. Paul.
A woman, whose vehicle had been rear-ended, was not hurt. And a man, who was driving another vehicle, was arrested in the shooting, police said.
Witnesses told police the suspect, who is an adult man, was driving south on Edgerton Street when he rear-ended another southbound vehicle, being driven by a woman. The collision caused the woman’s vehicle to cross into the northbound lane and crash into an unoccupied parked vehicle.
The suspect’s vehicle continued south on Edgerton and struck a second unoccupied parked car on the northwest corner of Edgerton and Case avenues.
The crash happened outside Sanmiguel’s home. As he came out to help the drivers, the suspect began to shoot from inside his vehicle and struck Sanmiguel in the head, police said.
A neighbor described Sanmiguel as a devoted family man and father of four young children.
Victim in third shooting driven to hospital
In the third incident, police were called to Regions Hospital where they found two injured men who arrived in a car riddled with bullets.
One man, identified as Nikey “Nico” Taylor by his mother, was dead from gunshot wounds. A second man suffered non life-threatening injuries and a third, Taylor’s brother, was not hurt, said Taylor’s mother.
Authorities said a person fired at the car Taylor was in at the intersection of University Avenue and Marion Street. Taylor’s brother, according to his mother, drove his brother to the hospital, which is a short distance away.
As of 3 a.m., no one had been arrested in that killing and authorities were waiting for their forensic unit to arrive from the earlier crime scene.
Milagro Rosario said her son was a 27-year-old father of a 5-year-old daughter who lived and worked as a mechanic in St. Paul.
“He’s a wonderful father,’’ said Rosario standing in the parking lot of Sunrise Bank near the shooting scene early Tuesday morning. “He wasn’t into street stuff so that makes it harder to accept this.”
Taylor’s uncle, Alfredo Rosario, said the violence was inexcusable as he watched investigators comb over the scene of the shooting.
“People take life for granted. It’s so easy to pull the trigger, but the consequences behind it, man. Come on man. You leave families suffering, for what? None of this s--- is worth it.”
The killings marked the 17th, 18th and 19th killings in Minnesota’s capital city this year.
The city needs to make it clear that firearms are not an acceptable solution to any problem, said Dora Jones-Robinson, director and founder of St. Paul-based nonprofit Mentoring Young Adults.
“We just need to reach out and do more,” she said, her voice filled with emotion. “We need billboards. We need gun lawn signs up. We need stickers on the back of cars that say: Guns down St. Paul. Guns down St. Paul. Guns down St. Paul."