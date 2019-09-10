Marianne Turnbull poses Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in her St. Paul, Minn. home. She used to be a clinical social worker for the St. Paul Public Schools but had to retire in 2015 after she was diagnosed. She has stage IV ovarian cancer and will be among the people testifying Wednesday, September 11, before the Minnesota House Health and Human Services Policy Committee in a public hearing in support of the End-of-Life Option Act. (AP)