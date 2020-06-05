The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Tuesday, June 09
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW Second Ave., Faribault. Chili, cornbread, fruit, relishes and dessert. Curbside Pickup.
Wednesday, June 10
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Thursday, June 11
Hike & Hygge• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Hike and Hygge. Open to all ages. Cost: $5/person, free for Members. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Friday, Jun 12
St. Vincent de Paul — June Grocery Distributions• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. June grocery distributions will be on Fridays June 12 and 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Closed Friday June 26. No clothing distributions. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Virtual Learning: All About Plants (ages 4-14)• 10-11 a.m., Online via Google Meet. Cost: $5/person, free for members. Ages: 5 to 14 years old. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Saturday, June 13
Hike & Hygge TCU Community Ed.• 10-11:30 a.m., Richter's Woods, 35674 173rd Ave, Montgomery,. Join for an easy hike around Richter Woods County Park with a naturalist and then take time for some hygge before you leave. Rain or shine. Social distancing will be observed. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. Cost - $10.50.
Story Adventures on Facebook Live!• 10-10:30 a.m., Start your adventure with a story read by one of the staff or volunteers. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.