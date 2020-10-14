The Northfield volleyball team to its third consecutive sweep to start the season Tuesday night at home against Red Wing (1-2). The Class AAA No. 6-ranked Raiders (3-0) raced to the straight-set victory by scores of 25-13, 25-7, 25-11.
A balanced offensive attack was headlined by senior Rachel Wieber's 10 kills, although senior Megan Reilly slammed eight kills, senior Syliva Koenig powered six kills, sophomore Sydney Jaynes pitched in four kills, and senior Laura Wellbrock and sophomore Annelise Larson each contributed three kills.
Sophomore Teagan Timperley directed the offense with 31 assists, while senior Emma Torstenson supplemented that with four assists in addition to her team-high 12 digs and four aces. Wellbrock also rocketed four aces and lunged four four digs, Wieber and Timperley both provided four digs, Reilly added three digs and Jaynes pitched in a pair of digs to supplement her team-high four blocks.
Koenig also supplied three blocks, while Reilly, Wieber and Wellbrock each finished with a block apiece.
Northfield will have the rest of the week off from competition before traveling to play Tuesday night at Owatonna (2-1).