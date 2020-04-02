Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN...SLEET...AND SNOW SPREADS EAST ACROSS MINNESOTA TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY... .RAIN HAS ALREADY TRANSITIONED TO FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA THIS EVENING, AND THIS TRANSITION WILL CONTINUE FROM WEST TO EAST THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING. A FEW HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT AND OVERNIGHT WILL ALLOW FOR APPRECIABLE ICE ACCUMULATIONS ACROSS WEST-CENTRAL, SOUTHWESTERN, AND SOUTH- CENTRAL MINNESOTA BEFORE FREEZING RAIN TRANSITIONS OVER TO LIGHT SLEET OR SNOW. WIDESPREAD ICE ACCUMULATION OF ONE TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED IN THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AREA. AREAS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS APPROACHING A QUARTER OF AN INCH ARE ALSO POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. SNOW AND SLEET AMOUNTS AFTER THE FREEZING RAIN ENDS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN UNDER AN INCH. THIS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT WEST OF A LINE FROM MILLE LACS LAKE, TO THE WESTERN TWIN CITIES SUBURBS, TO FARIBAULT AND ALBERT LEA. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&