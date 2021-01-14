When storm clouds rise and raindrops fall...

When nothing makes much sense at all...

When pain seems just too hard to bear...

When it looks like there's no one to care...

There is hope.

You might not see from where you stand...

But close your eyes and reach your hand...

Do not give up, for through your tears...

On the other side of all your fears...

If you just wait and see it through...

Tomorrow can be brighter too...

There is hope.

Stacey Mulet

Owatonna

