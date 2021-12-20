The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Monday, Dec. 20
Stepsister of Northfield AA•8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. http://co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Friday, Dec. 24
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 Zoom instructions.
Monday, Dec. 27
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. http://co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health.